Suspect arrest at Minden business connected to Haliburton robbery: OPP

An arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery in Haliburton, Ont., earlier this month.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say on April 3 a man entered a business on Hops Drive in Haliburton, where he displayed an edged weapon and obtained a quantity of cash and alcohol.

Police say on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., an employee at a business on Highway 35 in Minden Hills Township reported suspicious activity at the site.

Officers located a suspect.

Police determined the suspect was connected to the April 3 incident in Haliburton.

A 56-year-old man from the Municipality of Dysart et al was arrested and charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent and one count each of robbery with a weapon, attempted robbery with a weapon and impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday.

OPP continue to investigate the incidents and say anyone who may have witnessed them is asked to contact OPP at 705-286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122. Or provide information anonymously via the Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.