Charleswood sexual assault suspect arrested, charged

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a woman was sexually assaulted in Charleswood last weekend.

The victim was jogging on Charleswood Road near West Park Place late Sunday morning, police said, when a man approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

She wasn’t physically injured in the incident, and the suspect ran away through a nearby school parking lot.

Police arrested a suspect, 23, at a Westdale-area home Wednesday. He was turned over to sex crimes investigators and charged with sexual assault.

The accused was released on an undertaking.

0:40 Police investigate sexual assault on jogger in Winnipeg; suspect at large