Charleswood sexual assault suspect arrested, charged

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a woman was sexually assaulted in Charleswood last weekend.
The victim was jogging on Charleswood Road near West Park Place late Sunday morning, police said, when a man approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately.
She wasn’t physically injured in the incident, and the suspect ran away through a nearby school parking lot.
Police arrested a suspect, 23, at a Westdale-area home Wednesday. He was turned over to sex crimes investigators and charged with sexual assault.
The accused was released on an undertaking.
