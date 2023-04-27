Menu

Canada

Guelph city council approves plan on future water, wastewater management

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 27, 2023 5:22 pm
Guelph water tower. View image in full screen
Guelph water tower. City of Guelph
The City of Guelph is preparing for growth by developing a plan to address water and wastewater needs.

City council recently approved a $480-million master plan that will see upgrades to the system. $300 million will go towards stormwater management while $180 million will be for water and wastewater enhancements.

“The plan itself is focused on the city’s pipe network,” said Terry Gayman, manager of engineering and transportation services.

“It is making sure they are resilient, they are future-ready for us, and that they can be relied on.”

The reports were delivered separately at Tuesday’s council meeting. The reports contained plans to install new watermains and sewer lines, make upgrades to pumping stations, and more.

Read more: Guelph holding webinars on how businesses can conserve water, save money

“There are 500 km of both types of water pipes,” said Gayman. “The majority of the projects in the plan relate to installing newer or larger pipes that will help tackle our asset management and growth needs.”

Gayman says they are undergoing a review that is done every five years to make sure their assumptions are still valid.

“2051 and beyond is the horizon for how long this (project) could potentially take.”

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsWaterInfrastructureCity of GuelphWastewatermanagementmaster planStormwater
