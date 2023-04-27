Menu

Canada

Police looking for missing 16-year-old Indigenous boy in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 3:42 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey RCMP are turning to the public for assistance in finding a missing Indigenous teenager.

Missing Surrey youth View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing Patrick Sandness. Surrey RCMP

Patrick Sandness, 16, was last seen on April 13, in the 8600 block of 143 Street in Surrey, B.C.

Police said he has not been heard from since and that it is unusual for him to be out of contact for this length of time.

Mounties and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Read more: Saanich, B.C. public asked to be on lookout for ‘high-risk’ missing man

Sandness is described as five-foot-eleven, around 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Family of missing Surrey teen make plea for safe return'
Family of missing Surrey teen make plea for safe return
