Police looking for missing 16-year-old Indigenous boy in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are turning to the public for assistance in finding a missing Indigenous teenager.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old missing Patrick Sandness. Surrey RCMP

Patrick Sandness, 16, was last seen on April 13, in the 8600 block of 143 Street in Surrey, B.C.

Police said he has not been heard from since and that it is unusual for him to be out of contact for this length of time.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Sandness is described as five-foot-eleven, around 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.