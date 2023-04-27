Police looking for missing 16-year-old Indigenous boy in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP are turning to the public for assistance in finding a missing Indigenous teenager.
Patrick Sandness, 16, was last seen on April 13, in the 8600 block of 143 Street in Surrey, B.C.
Police said he has not been heard from since and that it is unusual for him to be out of contact for this length of time.
Mounties and his family are concerned for his well-being.
Sandness is described as five-foot-eleven, around 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
