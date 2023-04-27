Menu

Crime

Suspects attempt gunpoint carjacking at red light in Vaughan

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 3:26 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Police say they’re looking for two suspects who attempted a gunpoint carjacking at a red light in Vaughan on Wednesday evening.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Interchange Way and Highway 7, just east of Highway 400, at 5:25 p.m.

Police said a female victim was in her white 2012 Honda Civic at a red light on Highway 7 when a dark-coloured Hyundai stopped beside her.

A male suspect then got out of the passenger side of the Hyundai and pointed a gun at the victim while trying to open her passenger door, police said.

But the door was locked and the suspect then went back to his vehicle where a second male suspect was in the driver’s seat, officers said.

They fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Any witnesses or individuals with video footage of the incident are asked to contact investigators.

