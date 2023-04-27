Menu

National

Crime

Winnipeg women charged in extortion, abduction scheme that led to police chase

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 2:08 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Two Winnipeg women are facing several charges after a 33-year-old woman was abducted near Arlington Street and Logan Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Police say the accused had previously stolen the victim’s car, and when she arranged to have it returned on Tuesday evening — in exchange for cash — the suspects drove off with her inside.

Police cadets spotted the vehicle downtown, and when officers showed up to help, the car rammed into a pair of their vehicles.

The Air1 helicopter was employed to help track the car down, and the use of a spike belt on Burrows Avenue eventually slowed it down. Police said they were able to catch the suspects shortly after they fled the scene.

The victim wasn’t hurt in the incident, and the suspects were detained in custody.

One of the women, 30, faces charges of robbery, extortion, fleeing police, dangerous driving, and three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

The other, 31, has been charged with robbery and extortion.

Winnipeg woman charged with kidnapping after car stolen with kids inside, police say
Winnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg Police ServicePolice Chasecrime in winnipegAbductionExtortion
