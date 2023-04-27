Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Semi driver faces charges after crash with car leads to five-hour environmental cleanup

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 12:47 pm
This car was rendered inoperable after being struck by a semi, Winnipeg police say.
This car was rendered inoperable after being struck by a semi, Winnipeg police say. Winnipeg Police Service
One man faces provincial driving charges and two other people were treated in hospital after a crash between a semi and a car on the Oak Point Highway at Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said the vehicle was travelling west on Selkirk and was hit by the northbound semi, which went through a red light.

The semi continued to drive before it was stopped and met by officers, police said.

The two occupants of the car, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released, but the car was destroyed in the crash.

The semi’s fuel is seen leaking on the roadway.
The semi’s fuel is seen leaking on the roadway. Winnipeg Police Service

The incident caused severe damage to the semi’s fuel tank, police said, leading to a five-hour environmental cleanup in the area, including the roadway and nearby ditches.

The semi driver faces charges under the Highway Traffic Act, as well as offences related to vehicle safety inspection regulations.

