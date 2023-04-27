Semi driver faces charges after crash with car leads to five-hour environmental cleanup

Send this page to someone via email

One man faces provincial driving charges and two other people were treated in hospital after a crash between a semi and a car on the Oak Point Highway at Selkirk Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said the vehicle was travelling west on Selkirk and was hit by the northbound semi, which went through a red light.

The semi continued to drive before it was stopped and met by officers, police said.

The two occupants of the car, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were taken to hospital, where they were treated and released, but the car was destroyed in the crash.

The incident caused severe damage to the semi’s fuel tank, police said, leading to a five-hour environmental cleanup in the area, including the roadway and nearby ditches.

The semi driver faces charges under the Highway Traffic Act, as well as offences related to vehicle safety inspection regulations.