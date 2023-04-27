Man charged in sexual assault reported at Guelph transit stop

A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault at a Guelph transit bus stop.
Investigators with Guelph Police Service announced that they made an arrest on Wednesday.
Back on April 10, a woman was waiting inside a shelter on Paisley Road near Candlewood Drive.
Investigators say around 8:10 a.m., an unknown male sat down beside her and tried to engage in a conversation.
They say that was when the woman was sexually assaulted.
Trending Now
The victim managed to get away from her aggressor and flee the area. She was not physically hurt.
The 49-year-old man is out after a bail hearing but is under conditions to appear back in a Guelph court on May 5.
More on Crime
- Saskatchewan RCMP present James Smith Cree Nation stabbings timeline
- Almost 90% of N.S. teachers believe school violence on the rise: survey
- Quebec man gets prison time for creating AI-generated child pornography
- Psychiatric evaluation completed for man accused of killing 2 children in Laval daycare bus crash
Comments