Crime

Man charged in sexual assault reported at Guelph transit stop

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 27, 2023 12:48 pm
Guelph Transit said 52 new bus shelters are being installed, bringing the total number of shelters around the city to 110.
City of Guelph / Supplied
A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault at a Guelph transit bus stop.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service announced that they made an arrest on Wednesday.

Back on April 10, a woman was waiting inside a shelter on Paisley Road near Candlewood Drive.

Investigators say around 8:10 a.m., an unknown male sat down beside her and tried to engage in a conversation.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man arrested after ‘unprovoked attack’: police

They say that was when the woman was sexually assaulted.

Trending Now

The victim managed to get away from her aggressor and flee the area. She was not physically hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

The 49-year-old man is out after a bail hearing but is under conditions to appear back in a Guelph court on May 5.

 

