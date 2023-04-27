Man charged in sexual assault reported at Guelph transit stop

See more sharing options

A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault at a Guelph transit bus stop.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service announced that they made an arrest on Wednesday.

Back on April 10, a woman was waiting inside a shelter on Paisley Road near Candlewood Drive.

Investigators say around 8:10 a.m., an unknown male sat down beside her and tried to engage in a conversation.

They say that was when the woman was sexually assaulted.

The victim managed to get away from her aggressor and flee the area. She was not physically hurt.

The 49-year-old man is out after a bail hearing but is under conditions to appear back in a Guelph court on May 5.