Canada

PSAC members hold protest at Toronto Pearson Airport amid escalating strike action

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 12:31 pm
Around 500 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) held a demonstration at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday amid escalating strike action, the union says.

The demonstration, which took place at Terminal 1 departures, prompted Pearson to advise passengers to give themselves extra time amid possible delays.

Lino Vieira, the Ontario PSAC media representative, said around 500 striking workers were bussed to the airport for the protest, which was held from around 10 a.m. until noon.

“This is part of PSAC’s escalation to pressure the government to come back to the bargaining table and continue to negotiate, as they have stated they are no longer willing to bargain,” Vieira said.

Click to play video: 'PSAC workers remain united as strike continues'
PSAC workers remain united as strike continues
The PSAC strike, which has gone on for nine days now, has seen more than 100,000 federal public servants across the country walk off the job while the union negotiates a new collective agreement with Ottawa for some 155,000 workers, including those deemed essential and who must continue working.

Just before 11 a.m., Pearson posted on social media that travellers should be aware of possible delays due to the demonstration.

Rachel Bertone, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said as of 11:30 a.m., “minor disruptions” were experienced in the Terminal 1 departures curbside area.

“We’re working together with Peel Regional Police to ensure traffic can continue moving, but advise travellers to give themselves extra time if flying from Pearson today,” Bertone said.

Striking PSAC members protest at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday. View image in full screen
Striking PSAC members protest at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday. Lino Vieira / PSAC

— With files from Aaron D’Andrea

