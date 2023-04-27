Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Guelph police looking for suspects in suspicious boat fire

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 27, 2023 10:58 am
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service is investigating a boat fire that appeared to be deliberately set.

Police say officers were patrolling the area of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North Wednesday afternoon when they saw smoke and flames coming from a boat parked outside a business around 5 p.m.

Members of the Guelph Fire Department arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Damages are estimated to be around $10,000.

Investigators say there were rags, an empty bottle of alcohol and a barbecue lighter found inside the boat.

Read more: Guelph woman faces arson charges in connection with apartment, business fires

They say video surveillance from a nearby building showed two people, a man and a woman, fleeing the scene at the time of the fire.

The man wore a red jacket over a white hoodie, grey track pants and a backpack. The woman wore all black clothing and a backpack.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

