Guelph police looking for suspects in suspicious boat fire

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a boat fire that appeared to be deliberately set.

Police say officers were patrolling the area of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North Wednesday afternoon when they saw smoke and flames coming from a boat parked outside a business around 5 p.m.

Members of the Guelph Fire Department arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Damages are estimated to be around $10,000.

Investigators say there were rags, an empty bottle of alcohol and a barbecue lighter found inside the boat.

They say video surveillance from a nearby building showed two people, a man and a woman, fleeing the scene at the time of the fire.

The man wore a red jacket over a white hoodie, grey track pants and a backpack. The woman wore all black clothing and a backpack.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.