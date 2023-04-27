Menu

Headline link
Canada

Kelowna intersection expected to be closed for much of the day after pedestrian struck

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 10:42 am
RCMP in Kelowna are investigate a serious collision between a vehicle and pedestrian Thursday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP in Kelowna are investigate a serious collision between a vehicle and pedestrian Thursday morning. Stock photo/Global News
A section of road in Kelowna has been closed and is expected to remain that way for much of the day after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

RCMP are asking the public to avoid Enterprise Way near Leckie Road as they investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Read more: Elderly woman dies after being struck in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot

RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera told Global News that the pedestrian has been taken to hospital.

However, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Semi removed from Shuswap home

Della-Paolera said the road will be closed until the investigation is concluded, which is expected to take most of the day.

RCMP will release more details as they come in.

Read more: Pedestrian struck and killed in Burnaby, B.C. Friday night

This is the second incident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Central Okanagan this week.

Trending Now

On Monday, a senior was struck and killed while walking in the parking lot of the Walmart in West Kelowna.

The 82-year-old woman was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Police are still investigating that crash.

Semi crashes into Kelowna townhouse

 

 

