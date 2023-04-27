Kelowna intersection expected to be closed for much of the day after pedestrian struck

Send this page to someone via email

A section of road in Kelowna has been closed and is expected to remain that way for much of the day after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

RCMP are asking the public to avoid Enterprise Way near Leckie Road as they investigate the circumstances of the collision.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera told Global News that the pedestrian has been taken to hospital.

However, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Della-Paolera said the road will be closed until the investigation is concluded, which is expected to take most of the day.

RCMP will release more details as they come in.

This is the second incident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Central Okanagan this week.

On Monday, a senior was struck and killed while walking in the parking lot of the Walmart in West Kelowna.

The 82-year-old woman was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Police are still investigating that crash.