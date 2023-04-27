Say goodbye to the dress: Kleinfeld Bridal to close in Hudson’s Bay Toronto store

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay is closing its Kleinfeld Bridal location, nearly 10 years after opening the upscale wedding gown salon at its flagship Toronto department store.

The retailer says Kleinfeld Hudson’s Bay will close to new customers on Sunday, but will keep any booked consultations and continue to serve existing customers through 2024 and beyond, as required.

Hudson’s Bay spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says approximately 20 employees work at the Kleinfeld salon in its Queen Street department store, including bridal consultants and seamstresses.

She says there are no immediate job impacts.

Hudson’s Bay operates the salon, which also sells wedding shoes and accessories, under contract to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York.

The Manhattan store is the focus of U.S. reality television series Say Yes to the Dress, which follows brides as they search for their perfect wedding dress.

The announcement that Hudson’s Bay plans to close the bridal salon — the only Kleinfeld location outside of New York — comes after David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. earlier this month.

David’s Bridal, the largest wedding gown store in North America, said it continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions.

In the case of Hudson’s Bay, Bourre said the company’s Kleinfeld location was profitable. Instead, the decision not to renew its contract with Kleinfeld, set to expire later this year, is more about “directional change.”

Meanwhile, all bridal clients will continue to receive “undivided personal attention from our consultants, skilled fitters, seamstresses and seamsters at the salon to ensure their experience with Kleinfeld Hudson’s Bay remains exciting and memorable through their last fitting,” Bourre said.

“Absolutely no bridal customer will be impacted by this closure — brides with scheduled appointments will still have access to all gowns and Hudson’s Bay will continue to deliver the elevated and seamless services promised to our bridal customers beyond April, until final fitting and delivery,” she said.