Crime

‘Protect the citizens’: Groups plan B.C. rallies to demand government act on crime

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 10:31 am
Public safety and bail reform hot topics in Question Period
Public safety, bail reform and repeat offenders were once again hot topics during Question Period at the legislature today. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey reports.
Public safety has been at the forefront of concerns for many British Columbians, which has spurred action from some community members.

Public safety rallies are planned in a few major B.C. cities for Thursday.

“Despite the talk and commitments by our senior governments, the converging social crises facing the province continue to escalate,” said Collen Middleton, president of the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association.

“We now have a housing and affordability crisis, a mental health and addictions crisis, and a judicial system crisis which have combined to result in a public safety emergency province-wide.”

Read more: Metro Vancouver residents say violence, crime escalating in downtown core: poll

The Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association said a number of grassroots, volunteer-led groups have banded together to hold these rallies. The groups are calling on all levels of government to “step in to protect the citizens of B.C.”

Participating cities include:

  • Victoria, lawn of the Legislature at 12:05 p.m.
  • Surrey, Holland Park at 6 p.m.
  • Nanaimo, Diana Krall Plaza at 12 p.m.
  • Prince George, walkway along Highway 16 between Treasure Cove Casino and SD 57 at 12 p.m.
  • Dawson Creek, Northern Alberta Railway Park, BBQ at 4 p.m. and rally at 6 p.m.
  • Penticton, Riverside Drive at 12 p.m.
  • Kamloops, lawn of the City Hall at 12 p.m.

Read more: Data showing frequent bail for accused repeat violent offenders reignites B.C. crime debate

A perceived rise in crime has been a hot topic over the past few years, with concerns surrounding opioids, mental health, homelessness and judicial issues.

More on Crime

A recent Metro Vancouver survey said around 40 per cent of community members believe law enforcement is not doing enough, while 60 per cent said the same for the government.

“The deadly life and livelihood-threatening incidents continue to pile up across the province at an alarming rate,” Middleton said in a release.

“Enough is enough.”

New statistics have reignited the debate around violent, repeat offenders in B.C., with the provincial government calling for federal bail reform.

Data released by the BC Prosecution Service showed judges ordered pre-trail detention in less than half of cases when Crown prosecutors sought it.

In a statement, federal Justice Minister David Lametti’s office said it was working closely with all provinces to address the problem of repeat violent offenders.

— with files from Simon Little

Click to play video: 'Popular Nanaimo cafe vandalized seven times in as many weeks'
Popular Nanaimo cafe vandalized seven times in as many weeks
