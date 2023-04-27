SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

NATO allies have shipped almost all promised combat vehicles to Ukraine: Stoltenberg

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 27, 2023 7:56 am
NATO members have agreed Ukraine will join alliance: Stoltenberg
NATO allies and partners have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“More than 98 per cent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine have already been delivered. That means over 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks, and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition,” he told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Russia accidentally drops bomb on own city near Ukraine border

“In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armored brigades. This will put Ukraine in the strong position to continue to retake occupied territory,” he said at a news conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

