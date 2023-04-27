Menu

Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: The Cardigans, “My Favourite Game” (1998)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 27, 2023 8:00 am
Throwback Thursday: The Cardigans, “My Favourite Game” (1998) - image View image in full screen
When being in metal bands didn’t work out, Peter Svensson and Magnus Sveningsson moved in a different direction. They picked up drummer Bengt Lagerberg, Lars-Olof  Johansson on keyboards, and the Sonja Henie-like Nina Persson out front. Demos in the early 90s led to a Swedish deal and a debut album entitled Emmerdale (1994), followed by the global multi-platinum Life in 1995. The streak continued through the band’s third album, First Band on the Moon (known for a cheeky version of Black Sabbath’s Iron Man).

This single is one of three taken from Grand Turismo, the fourth record. It began as a slow Neil Young-ish acoustic track but producer Tore Johansson encouraged the band to speed it up. It worked.

 

