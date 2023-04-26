Petition raising concerns about Vernon, B.C. area cut block receives wave of support

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed cut block near a rural neighbourhood, outside of Vernon, B.C., is raising a host of concerns for area residents.

A petition flagging potential issues with the project has more than 1,000 signatures, and there are signs the outpouring may be causing the province to backtrack on the proposal.

Last month, BC Timber Sales wrote to Tim De Freitas to inform him it was planning to prepare and develop a 23-hectare cut block near his home in the BX area east of Vernon.

“What I am concerned about besides the wildlife habitat destruction is the causing of instability of the slopes,” said De Freitas.

Those are concerns shared by his neighbour Regan Truscott who says the proposed cut block straddles Brookside Creek which also runs under her driveway and through the properties of many of her neighbours.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are concerned about landslides, mudslides. We are concerned about water quality. All of us are on wells up here so we are definitely wondering what kind of impact we are going to see on our water supply,” Truscott said.

Residents say the impact on wildlife habitat and recreation in the area also needs to be considered.

“We see wildlife frequently on our properties there [are] deer, coyotes and that would be at risk if that large area so near to us is…cut in any way,” Truscott said.

“Those trees are unique and beautiful and they are enjoyed by many people in the community including skiers, hikers, mountain bikers, and motorsports enthusiasts,” added De Freitas.

Truscott says BC Timber Sales, a provincial government organization, hasn’t been forthcoming with residents about its plans.

She started an online petition raising concerns about the proposed cut block.

In less than a week it’s received over 1,300 signatures.

“Hopefully, the response from the community will encourage the ministry to divulge their plans and engage in a more thorough conversation with residents such as Tim and myself who are directly impacted,” Truscott said.

In its letter to De Freitas, BC Timber Sales said comments on the proposed development should be submitted by the end of May “to ensure consideration before activities commence”

Story continues below advertisement

However, when contacted by Global News for an interview, the B.C. Ministry of Forests sent a statement saying there is no plan to harvest at this point.

“The area has only been noted as an area of interest,” the ministry’s statement said.

“We understand the concerns and they will be addressed if the assessment moves to the next stage, and would also include professional analysis, public engagement, and First Nations consultation.”