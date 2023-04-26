Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 Edmonton pharmacies robbed at gunpoint, 1 man charged

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 26, 2023 6:12 pm
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police have arrested a man after multiple pharmacies were robbed over the last week.

Police said between April 19 and 24, three robberies were reported at different locations throughout the city.

EPS said the robberies were reported at Kennedale Pharmacy at 12981 50 St., Callingwood Pharmacy at 6911 172 St. and Balsam Pharmacy at 10430 61 Ave.

During each robbery, the suspect had pointed a gun at employees as he demanded narcotics, according to police.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police seek suspects after gun fired in pawn shop robbery'
Edmonton police seek suspects after gun fired in pawn shop robbery

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” EPS said in a news release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Detectives with the EPS robbery section have charged James Cardinal, 49, with more than 20 criminal offences including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm and disguise with intent.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSRobberyEdmonton crimePharmacy RobberyEdmonton pharmacy robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers