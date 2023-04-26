3 Edmonton pharmacies robbed at gunpoint, 1 man charged

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Edmonton police have arrested a man after multiple pharmacies were robbed over the last week.

Police said between April 19 and 24, three robberies were reported at different locations throughout the city.

EPS said the robberies were reported at Kennedale Pharmacy at 12981 50 St., Callingwood Pharmacy at 6911 172 St. and Balsam Pharmacy at 10430 61 Ave.

During each robbery, the suspect had pointed a gun at employees as he demanded narcotics, according to police.

1:33 Edmonton police seek suspects after gun fired in pawn shop robbery

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” EPS said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives with the EPS robbery section have charged James Cardinal, 49, with more than 20 criminal offences including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm and disguise with intent.