Crime

Investigation into robbery in The Pas ongoing, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 5:45 pm
RCMP are investigating after a man in his 20's robbed a business on Fischer Avenue in The Pas on April 25, stealing cash at knifepoint.
RCMP are investigating after a man in his 20's robbed a business on Fischer Avenue in The Pas on April 25, stealing cash at knifepoint. Credit The Pas RCMP
Police are investigating after a man robbed a business in The Pas, stealing cash at knifepoint.

The RCMP said officers responded to reports of the robbery on April 25 at approx. 9:55 p.m. In a press release, they said a suspect entered the business on Fischer Avenue with a knife, threatened the employee, stole cash, and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as male, in his early 20s, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a brown camouflage jacket, with an orange inner liner and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be sent online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com

