Investigation into robbery in The Pas ongoing, RCMP say

Police are investigating after a man robbed a business in The Pas, stealing cash at knifepoint.

The RCMP said officers responded to reports of the robbery on April 25 at approx. 9:55 p.m. In a press release, they said a suspect entered the business on Fischer Avenue with a knife, threatened the employee, stole cash, and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as male, in his early 20s, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a brown camouflage jacket, with an orange inner liner and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be sent online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com