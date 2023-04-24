Police investigate sexual assault on jogger in Winnipeg; suspect at large

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman who was jogging in the area of Charleswood Road on Sunday morning.

Police met with the woman who said she was jogging alone at 10:45 a.m. south on Charleswood Road near West Park Place when an unknown man approached her from behind and touched her in an inappropriate manner.

She told police she screamed and the suspect ran through a nearby school parking lot. She was not physically harmed.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a slim build, wearing a green army-style jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and camo-style pants.

The Sex Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and has established a potential suspect identity. Police have notified the area school about this incident.

Anyone with information can contact investigators in the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245.