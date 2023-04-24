Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate sexual assault on jogger in Winnipeg; suspect at large

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 4:21 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman who was jogging in the area of Charleswood Road on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman who was jogging in the area of Charleswood Road on Sunday morning. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman who was jogging in the area of Charleswood Road on Sunday morning.

Police met with the woman who said she was jogging alone at 10:45 a.m. south on Charleswood Road near West Park Place when an unknown man approached her from behind and touched her in an inappropriate manner.

She told police she screamed and the suspect ran through a nearby school parking lot. She was not physically harmed.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a slim build, wearing a green army-style jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and camo-style pants.

The Sex Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and has established a potential suspect identity. Police have notified the area school about this incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact investigators in the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245.

Click to play video: 'Suspect arrested in March attack outside Law Courts, Winnipeg police say'
Suspect arrested in March attack outside Law Courts, Winnipeg police say
CrimeSexual AssaultManitobaWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWPSCharleswood Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers