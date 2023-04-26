Ontario Science Centre employees ‘angry and confused’ by plan to move: union

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing about 400 employees at the Ontario Science Centre says the workers are “angry and confused” by the government’s plans to move the attraction to the downtown Ontario Place.

Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that the employees are “excited” by the prospect, but the union says that’s not the case.

The Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union says in a statement that moving the science centre from the current east Toronto site on a ravine to a pavilion on the Ontario Place grounds could mean a smaller, more crowded space, reducing exhibit capacity and leading to possible layoffs.

They say most staff have worked at the science centre for more than 10 years and have built their lives in nearby neighbourhoods.

The union says where Ontario Place is located is a congested section of downtown, and having the centre where it is now makes it more accessible for visitors and school groups.

Ford has said moving the science centre will allow the government to modernize the facility, attract more visitors, and build housing or possibly a school or community centre on the current site.