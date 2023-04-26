Homeopathic doctor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Brampton

See more sharing options

A 62-year-old homeopathic doctor has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on April 24, a young person went to a clinic in Brampton to see a homeopathic doctor.

Police said during the medical examination, the young person was allegedly sexually assaulted.

According to police, 62-year-old Sunil Anand from Brampton was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

According to police, at the time of the incident, the accused was employed as a homeopathic doctor in Brampton.

Officers said that he also works at a separate location in the Toronto-area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.