Homeopathic doctor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Brampton

A 62-year-old homeopathic doctor has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said on April 24, a young person went to a clinic in Brampton to see a homeopathic doctor.
Police said during the medical examination, the young person was allegedly sexually assaulted.
According to police, 62-year-old Sunil Anand from Brampton was arrested.
He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.
According to police, at the time of the incident, the accused was employed as a homeopathic doctor in Brampton.
Officers said that he also works at a separate location in the Toronto-area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Toronto airport heist: Private security company was coordinating shipment of $20M container
- Psychiatric evaluation completed for man accused of killing 2 children in Laval daycare bus crash
- Woman out on DoorDash delivery kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Florida
- Trump rape case goes to trial as former columnist seeks damages for alleged assault
Comments