Crime

Homeopathic doctor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 4:45 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A 62-year-old homeopathic doctor has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on April 24, a young person went to a clinic in Brampton to see a homeopathic doctor.

Police said during the medical examination, the young person was allegedly sexually assaulted.

According to police, 62-year-old Sunil Anand from Brampton was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

According to police, at the time of the incident, the accused was employed as a homeopathic doctor in Brampton.

Officers said that he also works at a separate location in the Toronto-area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

