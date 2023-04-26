Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba auditor general weighs in on province’s COVID 19 vaccine rollout

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 4:26 pm
Manitoba's auditor general says the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been effective but there is room for improvement. View image in full screen
Manitoba's auditor general says the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been effective but there is room for improvement. SH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s auditor general says the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been effective but there is room for improvement.

In a 55-page report, Tyson Shtykalo says the government followed national guidelines in prioritizing groups for vaccination.

The report also says the province achieved broad vaccine availability by using a number of distribution channels, including large-scale supersites and smaller outlets such as pharmacies.

Shtykalo says one area that should change is the requirement for people to fill out paper consent forms before getting their shots.

He says an electronic form would make things faster and more secure.

The report also says the province should maintain a central stockpile of emergency supplies such as masks, gowns and syringes.

Click to play video: 'Update on COVID-19 boosters'
Update on COVID-19 boosters
COVID-19ManitobawinnipegHealthVaccineCOVID-19 vaxrollour
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers