Crime

Quebec man gets 6-year sentence in Trail, B.C. ambulance station shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 4:05 pm
Trail mayor raises concerns after violent incident outside ambulance station
WATCH: Following gunfire outside Trail's ambulance station, the community's mayor is demanding more support, saying the incident should serve as a wake-up call to governments. Catherine Urquhart has the latest. – Oct 28, 2022
A Quebec man has been sentenced to six years in prison and a lifetime gun ban after opening fire at Mounties and paramedics outside an ambulance station in Trail, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that Francis Paradis was sentenced on Tuesday.

A B.C. judge handed Paradis six years for discharging a firearm with intent, six years for discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent, two years for possessing a firearm while prohibited and five years for unlawful possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

The sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning a total of six years behind bars.

The incident unfolded just before midnight on Oct. 25, 2022, when Paradis allegedly turned up at the Trail ambulance station draped in a blanket and behaving erratically.

Trending Now

At the time, RCMP said officers arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, at which point the man fired several rounds from a handgun towards two Mounties and three nearby paramedics.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Police subdued him with a Taser and took him into custody.

 

Mental Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

