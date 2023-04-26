Quebec man gets 6-year sentence in Trail, B.C. ambulance station shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man has been sentenced to six years in prison and a lifetime gun ban after opening fire at Mounties and paramedics outside an ambulance station in Trail, B.C.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that Francis Paradis was sentenced on Tuesday.

A B.C. judge handed Paradis six years for discharging a firearm with intent, six years for discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm with intent, two years for possessing a firearm while prohibited and five years for unlawful possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

The sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning a total of six years behind bars.

The incident unfolded just before midnight on Oct. 25, 2022, when Paradis allegedly turned up at the Trail ambulance station draped in a blanket and behaving erratically.

At the time, RCMP said officers arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, at which point the man fired several rounds from a handgun towards two Mounties and three nearby paramedics.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Police subdued him with a Taser and took him into custody.