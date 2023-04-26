B.C. mass timber company files for bankruptcy

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. company has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

Known for creating engineered wood, also known as mass timber, Structurlam of Penticton announced on Monday that it had entered into a purchase agreement to sell all of its assets in B.C. and Arkansas for US$60 million.

The deal, known as a stalking horse asset purchase agreement, is with Mercer International of Vancouver.

2:14 Okanagan company celebrates record-breaking construction projects

“In conjunction with the (asset purchase agreement), the company has voluntarily filed petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. code,” reads a company press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Recognition of the Chapter 11 proceedings will be sought in the Supreme Court of British Columbia shortly thereafter.”

The release noted that the deal is subject to higher and better offers, part of the court-monitored auction process.

“I am delighted and grateful for Mercer’s vote of confidence in Structurlam and in its leadership in the mass timber industry,” said Structurlam CEO Matthew Karmel.

2:40 Structurlam Expands

“It is especially rewarding given the difficult period the company has had since suspending its operations in Arkansas mid-January, and it will help in normalizing the plant operations going forward.”

In January, Walmart cancelled an exclusive contract it had with Structurlam. The contract was for Walmart’s new, massive headquarters in Bentonville, Ark.

Structurlam has a transformed steel plant in Conway, Ark., worth an estimated $90 million, and the company suspended operations at the plan on Jan. 18 and laid off 144 workers.

Story continues below advertisement

"Walmart will be Structurlam’s first U.S. customer. They will construct the new Walmart headquarters in Bentonville using 1.1 M cubic feet of Arkansas grown and produced mass timber, making it the largest campus project in the U.S. using mass timber."https://t.co/MnZY5wjSZa pic.twitter.com/fQZUCK24C7 — tallwoodbuildings (@tallwoodbldgs) June 20, 2021

The company — which was founded in 1962 — said Walmart was the plant’s only customer.

One report, from Arkansas Business, said Walmart’s massive order proved to be too much for the new plant, resulting in production issues.

“Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people,” Karmel said at the time.

The company bills itself as the leading North American provider of innovative and cost-effective glue-laminated mass timber solutions for the construction and industrial markets in Canada and the U.S.

1:57 Kelowna International Airport gets financial boost

It has three manufacturing locations in B.C.: Penticton, Oliver and Okanagan Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government, which allows mass-timber buildings up to 12 storeys, has lauded Structurlam in the past.

The company was also involved in building a hybrid mass-timber building at UBC in 2017 that reached 18 storeys. The $51-million building, Brock Commons, can house 404 university students.

We've manufactured award-winning structures, including one of the tallest wood structures in the world. UBC Brock Commons is a unique tall wood building at the University of British Columbia. The 18-storey student residence stands 53 metres tall and was completed in just 66 days. pic.twitter.com/nha69009mg — Structurlam (@Structurlam) May 21, 2021

In 2013, the province’s forest minister, Steve Thomson, called Structurlam “a world-class manufacturer and technological innovator.”

“Their leading-edge products and manufacturing processes are changing the way the world thinks about building with wood, while helping ensure long-term employment for Okanagan workers and their families,” Thomson said.

Global News has reached out to Structurlam and Mercer International for comment.