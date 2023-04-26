Suspected drunk driver flips vehicle after crashing into North Vancouver building

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP is recommending charges against a suspected impaired driver who crashed into a building and flipped the vehicle on Tuesday.

In a media release, Mounties said the crash happened in the 900 block of West 1st Street around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver struck a building, then reversed, hit a parked vehicle, and flipped her own vehicle on its side.

“In the case of this incident, we are just so glad that none of the patrons inside the business were injured,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Manoosr Sahak said in the release. “Sadly, each year in B.C., 64 people die in crashes involving impaired driving, according to ICBC road safety statistics.”

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed, but refused to provide a breathalyzer sample, police said.

The woman, who is in her 40s, is facing a potential charge for refusing to provide a breath sample along with a 90-day driving suspension.