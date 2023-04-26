COVID-19: Peterborough reports death, 3 hospitalizations; risk index remains low

Send this page to someone via email

For a fourth week in a row, Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 remains at a low level following one new death and 14 new lab-confirmed cases, including three new hospitalized cases over the past week, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

Indicators for the index this week include:

View image in full screen COVID-19 risk index indicators for April 26, 2023.

Other viral respiratory indicators include low levels for respiratory emergency department visits, a very low level for influenza test per cent positivity and moderate levels for respiratory outbreaks and respiratory hospital admissions.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 143 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — one new death, the first since the health unit’s update on April 12. There were 103 COVID-related deaths reported in 2022.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 14 since the April 19 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 28 — down from 49 reported on April 19 and 43 reported on April 12. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 624 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — three more since the April 19 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported 11 inpatients as of April 19 (most recent data).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18, 2022. There have been 58 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,397 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: 11,226 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Facility outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” COVID-19 outbreaks. One new outbreak was declared since April 19:

Regency of Lakefield retirement home in Lakefield: Outbreak declared on April 24.

There are no other active outbreaks. The following outbreaks have been declared over since April 19:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Westview 3 area outbreak declared April 14 and lifted on April 24.

long-term care in Peterborough: Westview 3 area outbreak declared April 14 and lifted on April 24. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Outbreak on Unit C2 declared on March 23 and lifted on April 23

: Outbreak on Unit C2 declared on March 23 and lifted on April 23 Fairhaven long-term care: Riverside 2 area outbreak declared on April 11 and lifted on April 21.

long-term care: Riverside 2 area outbreak declared on April 11 and lifted on April 21. Fairhanven long-term care: Special care unit outbreak declared April 12 and lifted on April 20.

The health unit has reported 247 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 411,307 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. There have been 24,339 booster doses over the last six months (17 per cent of the eligible population).

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent (125,333 residents) have one dose; 82 per cent (121,252) have two doses.

85 per cent (125,333 residents) have one dose; 82 per cent (121,252) have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69 ): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

49 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Nine per cent have one dose; six per cent have two doses.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked for clinics at the health unit’s office at 185 King St. in Peterborough. Appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. No walk-in appointments will be permitted.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.