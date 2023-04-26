Menu

Crime

Ultrasound technician charged in connection with sexual assault in Oshawa, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 2:46 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
An ultrasound technician has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in May of 2022, officers launched an investigation after a female patient of an ultrasound and X-ray clinic alleged she had been sexually assaulted.

Police said the suspect — an ultrasound and X-ray technician — allegedly touched the victim in an “inappropriate sexual manner” during a medical procedure.

Officers said 58-year-old Igor Ivanov from Thornhill was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Trending Now

He was released on an undertaking.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release. “The accused has worked at numerous clinics throughout the GTA.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

