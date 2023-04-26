Ultrasound technician charged in connection with sexual assault in Oshawa, police say

See more sharing options

An ultrasound technician has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in May of 2022, officers launched an investigation after a female patient of an ultrasound and X-ray clinic alleged she had been sexually assaulted.

Police said the suspect — an ultrasound and X-ray technician — allegedly touched the victim in an “inappropriate sexual manner” during a medical procedure.

Officers said 58-year-old Igor Ivanov from Thornhill was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking.

“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release. “The accused has worked at numerous clinics throughout the GTA.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.