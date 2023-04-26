Ultrasound technician charged in connection with sexual assault in Oshawa, police say

An ultrasound technician has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Oshawa, police say.
Durham Regional Police said in May of 2022, officers launched an investigation after a female patient of an ultrasound and X-ray clinic alleged she had been sexually assaulted.
Police said the suspect — an ultrasound and X-ray technician — allegedly touched the victim in an “inappropriate sexual manner” during a medical procedure.
Officers said 58-year-old Igor Ivanov from Thornhill was arrested and charged with sexual assault.
He was released on an undertaking.
“Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims,” police said in a news release. “The accused has worked at numerous clinics throughout the GTA.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Danny Masterson trial: Ex-girlfriend says Church of Scientology told her not to report rape
- Toronto airport heist: Private security company was coordinating shipment of $20M container
- Woman out on DoorDash delivery kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Florida
- Psychiatric evaluation completed for man accused of killing 2 children in Laval daycare bus crash
Comments