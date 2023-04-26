Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian farmers set to plant record amount of wheat this year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'How will a fertilizer emissions reduction impact Alberta farms?'
How will a fertilizer emissions reduction impact Alberta farms?
WATCH - How will a fertilizer emissions reduction impact Alberta farms? – Aug 3, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian farmers are expecting to plant the largest wheat crop in more than two decades this year amid strong demand for wheat.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday that farmers anticipate planting 23 million acres of wheat, up 6.2 per cent from the previous year.

According to the federal agency’s report on principal field crop areas, the anticipated grow this possibly due to favourable prices and strong demand for wheat.

Click to play video: 'WheatStalk 2022 showcases importance of seed development in southern Alberta'
WheatStalk 2022 showcases importance of seed development in southern Alberta

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago drove up global wheat prices, as Ukraine has been one of the world’s largest wheat exporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Prices have since declined significantly from last year’s double-digit highs but remain relatively strong from a historical perspective.

Chicago benchmark wheat futures were trading for around US$6.49 per bushel midday Wednesday.

The war in Ukraine is just one of several curveballs Canadian farmers were thrown last year.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy warns millions of people may soon face starvation without Ukrainian wheat, corn'
Zelenskyy warns millions of people may soon face starvation without Ukrainian wheat, corn

These challenges included inflationary pressures on things like fertilizer and fuel, as well as higher interest rates.

Farmers have also been facing more extreme weather over the past decade, including a severe drought in 2021.

Statistics Canada said farmers are also planning to plant more canola, corn for grain, barley and soybeans in 2023 compared with last year, while oats, lentils and dry peas are expected to decrease.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Statistics CanadaWheatwheat cropCanada Wheatcanada wheat cropcanada wheat farmingStatistics Canada wheatwheat crop canadawheat farmwheat farming
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers