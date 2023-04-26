Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Gas thefts rising in tandem with gas prices in Salmon Arm

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 1:36 pm
FILE. A gas pump is shown at a filling station, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 . View image in full screen
FILE. A gas pump is shown at a filling station, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Salmon Arm Mounties have noticed a change in the number of fuel thefts and said it’s corresponding with the rise in fuel prices.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP have been seeing a rise in fuel thefts from bulk tanks as well as business and private vehicles in the area,” RCMP said in a press release.

“While diesel has been the main target, gasoline has also been targeted in our area.”

Officers ask that those who have fuel stored in bulk do their best to lock those tanks and monitor them regularly.

“If you notice anyone wandering around in neighbourhoods with buckets or gas cans, please call in a report of a suspicious person,” RCMP said.

“Please report any fuel thefts to the RCMP detachment so we may get a better idea of the scope of the
issue.”

If you have information which you feel will further the investigation, please contact the Salmon Arm Detachment of the RCMP at 250 832-6044 or leave your tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

