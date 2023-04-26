Police use birthmark to identify wanted Guelph woman

The Guelph Police Service was able to identify a suspect from a birthmark.
Officers were patrolling the downtown Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a woman just after 3 p.m. who they say was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Upon speaking with the woman, investigators say she provided a false name and date of birth.
They say they were able to obtain the true identity of the accused through photos and descriptors, including a birthmark.
A 34-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged.
She is being held for a bail hearing.
