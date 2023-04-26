Police use birthmark to identify wanted Guelph woman

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph Police Service was able to identify a suspect from a birthmark.

Officers were patrolling the downtown Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a woman just after 3 p.m. who they say was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Upon speaking with the woman, investigators say she provided a false name and date of birth.

They say they were able to obtain the true identity of the accused through photos and descriptors, including a birthmark.

A 34-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged.

She is being held for a bail hearing.