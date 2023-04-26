Menu

Crime

Police use birthmark to identify wanted Guelph woman

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 26, 2023 11:31 am
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The Guelph Police Service was able to identify a suspect from a birthmark.

Officers were patrolling the downtown Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a woman just after 3 p.m. who they say was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Upon speaking with the woman, investigators say she provided a false name and date of birth.

They say they were able to obtain the true identity of the accused through photos and descriptors, including a birthmark.

Read more: Open-line 911 call leads to arrest of wanted Guelph, Ont. man

A 34-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged.

She is being held for a bail hearing.

Guelph NewsWantedGuelph Police ServiceIdentificationOutstanding Warrantobstructing policeBirthmark
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

