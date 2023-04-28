The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 984: 54-40 in their own words, part 2

If you’re going to commit to being in a band, you have to be prepared to deal with the bad as well as the good.

The good stuff can include fame, money, perks, and the glorious opportunity to make a living by playing music. Enviable stuff.

But then there’s also the bad stuff. Problems with your record label(s). Lineup changes. Dealing with the fickle tastes of the public. Writer’s block. Internal struggles. Management hassles. And I guess we can now add pandemic lockdowns, too. I could go on, but you get the point.

All these bad things can be deadly for any group at any level–but none of these issues are necessarily fatal. And this is where I direct you to exhibit “A:” Canada’s 54-40. They’ve been a going concern since 1980 and while there have been a couple of lineup changes over the years–three by my count–the core of the group is still there. And boy, do they have stories.

This is part 2 of 54-40: In Their Own Words.

Songs heard on this show (all songs by 54-40):

We’re a Western Band Love You All I Go Blind Since When Take Me Out Feast of Ida



Eric Wilhite has created another playlist for us.

