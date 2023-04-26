Menu

Canada

Sex offender registry update coming after top court ruled parts unconstitutional

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 11:30 am
The federal government is set to provide an update on its national sex offender registry Wednesday afternoon.

Justice Minister David Lametti along with Women, Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien are scheduled to speak to reporters at 4 p.m. Eastern in Ottawa. They will be joined by the federal ombudsman for victims of crime and a member of My Voice, My Choice, an initiative by Canadian victim-complainants to amend publication ban provisions in the Criminal Code.

In October, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down parts of the national sex offender registry, saying in a ruling that mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.

Furthermore, it found that keeping offenders on the registry for the rest of their lives violates the Constitution. It gave Ottawa a year to rewrite its legislation before the clause on mandatory listing is struck down.

“While mandatory registration has the attraction of simplicity and ease, the convenience of requiring every sex offender to register does not make it constitutional,” wrote the court in a majority decision.

The ruling was around the conviction of Eugene Ndhlovu, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to sexually assaulting two women in 2011.

Court heard Ndhlovu, who was 19 at the time, was brought to a party publicized by a sexually explicit ad on Facebook. He touched one woman on the buttocks and another in her vagina.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation, which he served.

Under 2011 amendments made to the sex offender registry, Ndhlovu’s name would have been permanently added to the list with no discretion for either the judge or the Crown.

But the trial judge found the Crown had introduced almost no evidence to show that the mandatory listing helped police sexual assault investigations.

Justice Andrea Moen found the benefits to society of mandatory lifetime listing didn’t justify the impacts on Ndhlovu, whom Crown experts considered a minimal risk to reoffend. Moen’s ruling was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal, but upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruling said the registry is not intended to punish offenders, but to aid law enforcement.

“(The registry) is nearly 20 years old,” the court wrote.

“Despite its long existence, there is little or no concrete evidence of the extent to which it assists police in the prevention and investigation of sex offences.”

Meanwhile, it found the impact of being placed on the registry to be severe.

Offenders must report to police if they change their address, travel or obtain a driver’s licence or a passport. They may be contacted by police at any time.

Three justices dissented from the majority on the constitutionality of mandatory listing, although they agreed that lifetime listing could not be justified. The dissenters wrote that before listing was made mandatory, too many judges were refusing to require offenders to be placed on it, reducing its effectiveness.

But Elvis Iginla, Ndhlovu’s lawyer, said the current legislation reduces the registry’s usefulness by diluting it with low-risk offenders, such as his client.

The Supreme Court of Canada ruling immediately quashed the requirement of lifetime listing. It also exempted Ndhlovu from being listed at all.

— with files from The Canadian Press

