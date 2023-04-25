Burnaby RCMP seek man wanted on Mental Health Act warrant

See more sharing options

Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant.

In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said they believe Faisal Abubakar Aliyu, 27, is in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP said anyone who spots Aliyu shouldn’t try to approach him, and should call police instead.

Aliyu is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

