Health

Burnaby RCMP seek man wanted on Mental Health Act warrant

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 11:02 pm
Anyone with information on Faisal Abubakar Aliyu's whereabouts is asked to call Burnaby RCMP  at 604-646-9999. .
Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant.

In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said they believe Faisal Abubakar Aliyu, 27, is in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP said anyone who spots Aliyu shouldn’t try to approach him, and should call police instead.

Aliyu is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Burnaby RCMP  at 604-646-9999.

