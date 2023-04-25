Canada must support Sudan beyond crisis, MPs say in emergency House of Commons debate

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s foreign minister says Canada has worked “proactively” to respond to the ongoing crisis in Sudan, including helping Canadians trapped in the country and joining in the direct international calls for a ceasefire.

Melanie Joly spoke on the government’s efforts during an emergency House of Commons debate Tuesday night as the violent conflict between warring military factions, which upended a move toward a civilian government, stretched well into its second week.

The disruption of the democratic transition was frequently underscored during the debate.

“We have zero tolerance for bad actors, and Canada supports Sudanese civilians committed to a democratic future,” she said.

“This crisis is an important one. And I want to make sure that Canadians know that we’re on it.”

Joly said more than 100 Canadians have made it out of Sudan, out of 573 who have requested assistance. More than 1,700 Canadians in Sudan are registered with the government, and all have been contacted, she noted.

The minister said her ministry was working in concert with the Canadian Forces, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, and the Canada Border Services Agency to support not only Canadians in Sudan, but also Sudanese nationals in Canada who cannot return home.

“This is a truly all-hands-on-deck effort, and I encourage all members in this House to recognize the significant work being done,” she said.

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, who tabled the motion for the debate, called on the government to not just respond to the immediate crisis, but also support the long-term needs of the Sudanese people as they recover and fight for their democratic future.

He said authoritarian actors like Russia are attempting to take advantage of the crisis in Sudan, pointing to the continued presence of the Russia-backed Wagner Group in the country.

The private mercenary company, which has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was deployed to Sudan in 2017 to advance Moscow’s interests there — particularly gold mining and establishing a military hold on the Red Sea — and backed then-president Omar al-Bashir’s dictatorship.

“I think the great advantage we have as free democracies, when we are prepared to use it, is that we can always be on the side of the people. That’s what we should be focused on,” Genuis said.

Joly was pressed on ensuring Sudanese people who flee to Canada are able to make it into the country on an expedited timeline, as well as on Canadian foreign aid efforts. Canada’s international assistance to Sudan totaled $68 million in 2020-21, the government says, which is delivered through local organizations.

Canada has announced a series of immigration supports for Sudanese nationals in Canada, including waiving fees for work and student visa extensions. Canadian border officials will also not return any Sudanese nationals until the situation changes.

Genuis later asked if the government was considering laying sanctions on those responsible for the violence. But the question was not directed to Joly, and Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull simply echoed the minister’s vow to pursue all possible measures to help the Sudanese people.

“I couldn’t speak for the minister, obviously, but I think they’re looking at all possible measures,” said Turnbull, who does not hold a role in Cabinet.

Multiple MPs also brought up the chaotic evacuation of Canadian diplomats and Afghan allies after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, warning Canada not to repeat those same mistakes. Yet Genuis acknowledged there was less “lead-time” for Canada to prepare for the crisis in Sudan, which broke out much more suddenly than the fall of Kabul.

The debate came as the federal government works to evacuate Canadians from the embattled East African country.

So far, the airlifts taking Canadians out of the country have been conducted by Germany, France, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, who Joly thanked earlier Tuesday for “helping evacuate” the Canadians.

Canadian embassy staff managed to join a U.S. military evacuation operation over the weekend, Global Affairs Canada confirmed Monday. Those workers are continuing to provide diplomatic assistance from a safe third country, the government says.

No Canadian military operations have conducted any evacuations to date. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed two military vessels have arrived off Sudan’s coast, but noted the situation was making it “extremely difficult” for Canadian troops to reach people in the country and get them out.

“There’s very limited places where those airlifts can happen from,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

A spokesperson for the Defence Department said the frigate HMCS Montreal and the supply ship MV Asterix were re-tasked to the Red Sea to support the effort in Sudan, adding that the region was part of its sail plan.

The federal government is also providing information to people who are attempting to leave the country on their own, Joly said, and safe passage for Canadians has already been negotiated with several other countries in the region, including Kenya, Ethiopia and Egypt.

While she said the situation was “still fragile,” Joly said a three-day ceasefire announced Monday night was helping evacuation efforts.

“We are working on making sure that we do our own civilian evacuation, but we’re not losing time. And we’re making sure that this is happening as we speak,” she told reporters earlier Tuesday.

But fighting continued, despite the generals heading the Sudanese military and the rival Rapid Support Forces pledging Tuesday to observe the truce.

Explosions, gunfire and the roar of warplanes were heard around the capital region on Tuesday.

Civilians are among the at least 459 people killed and 4,070 wounded since fighting began, the UN World Health Organization said, citing Sudan’s health ministry.

Trudeau said he spoke with the chairperson of the African Union to offer Canada’s support.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said Canada is trying to help anyone who is requesting assistance but called the situation “extremely volatile and extremely intense.”