Crime

Toronto teenager charged in connection with Old Mill station bus stabbing: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 7:16 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m., officers received a call for a stabbing at the Old Mill subway station on the TTC.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy entered a bus parked at the station, noting the boy and a man became involved in a “brief conversation.”

Officers allege the man then stabbed the boy “multiple times.”

Police said the boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, police said, a man between 20 t0 25 years old was wanted in connection with the incident.

However, in an update on Tuesday, officers said a 16-year-old boy was arrested.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police to increase officers on TTC amid spike in violent attacks'
Toronto police to increase officers on TTC amid spike in violent attacks
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultStabbingToronto crimeTPSTeen ChargedTTC stabbingOld Mill Subway StationOld Mill Subway Station stabbing
