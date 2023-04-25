Some parts of southern Ontario could see a month’s worth of rain over just a few days

Send this page to someone via email

Much of southern Ontario is set to see plenty of rain starting on Friday, with some areas expected to receive a month’s worth over just a few days, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

“It’s been a wet spring so far across southern Ontario and we will be adding to those totals in the next week,” he said.

“A large blocking high across northern Quebec and Labrador is acting as a road block and stalling weather systems as they move across the Great Lakes.”

Farnell said the next round of wet weather moves in on Friday, with 15 to 25 mm expected by Saturday afternoon, but “that’s just the beginning.”

“A deep trough will remain in place through the middle of next week, keeping the weather chilly and unsettled,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Global News

Late Sunday and into Monday, heavy rain is expected, more so for eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

Farnell noted that those areas are already dealing with very high water levels and some flooding.

While forecast details can still change, it’s likely that some areas will see up to 60 mm of rain in the next week, which is a month’s worth, Farnell said.

It means that overall, the cloudy conditions and rainfall with “all but guarantee” temperatures will be below seasonal through the first week of May.

But there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

“There is some hope that this pattern changes after that, and we may be dealing with another warm up that will have us feeling like it’s suddenly summer by the second week of May,” Farnell said.

Story continues below advertisement