New Brunswick premier says weak Tory results in byelections reveal linguistic divide

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his party’s poor performance in three byelections Monday is a sign of a deepening political divide along linguistic lines in the province.

The premier told a news conference today he had not expected his Progressive Conservatives to win any of the ridings, which have traditionally formed a solid part of the Liberals’ francophone base.

But he blamed the Liberals for accentuating division in Acadian areas of the province.

The Liberal party swept all three seats in the eastern New Brunswick ridings of Dieppe, Restigouche-Chaleur and Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore.

The Tories received just 8.5 per cent of the vote in Dieppe and 15.7 per cent in Restigouche-Chaleur — finishing a distant third in both — and in Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore, where Liberal Leader Susan Holt was running to enter the legislature, they did not field a candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs says he does not want linguistic groups to be pitted against each other and says the province should aim to make progress in all its regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.