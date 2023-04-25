Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest man accused of shoving 89-year-old to the ground at Metrotown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 4:29 pm
Burnaby RCMP said Tuesday it has arrested a man accused of shoving an 89-year-old woman to the ground last week. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP said Tuesday it has arrested a man accused of shoving an 89-year-old woman to the ground last week. Burnaby RCMP
Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man accused of shoving an 89-year-old woman to the ground at Metrotown Mall last week.

In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said they were able to locate and arrest the 30-year-old suspect on Monday afternoon after a tip from the public.

Police allege the assault happened on April 20, and said the senior who was knocked to the ground was taken to hospital and released the same day.

Police believe the suspect also shoved two other people who have yet to be identified, and who they are asking to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

