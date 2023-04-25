Daniel Radcliffe confirms birth of 1st child with girlfriend Erin Darke

Send this page to someone via email

Beloved actor Daniel Radcliffe, who many of us still think of as a little kid, is officially a dad.

A spokesperson for Radcliffe, 33, confirmed he and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, have welcomed their first child together.

News of the Harry Potter actor’s new role as a parent came after he and Darke were seen pushing a baby stroller in New York City on Monday. The baby’s name, birthday and sex are not publicly known.

Radcliffe, who is notoriously private about his personal life, last year alluded to the fact that Darke may be pregnant.

In an October interview with Newsweek, Radcliffe said he did not want his children to be famous and would prefer if they aspired to work behind the scenes in the film industry.

“I would love them to be around film sets,” Radcliffe told the outlet. “A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew.’

“Film sets are wonderful places,” he continued. “I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

Radcliffe said last year that he and Darke, who is also an actor, have been together for nearly a decade. They met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013, which saw Radcliffe play the American poet Allen Ginsberg.

Radcliffe is best known for his 10-year portrayal of the Boy Who Lived in the immensely popular Harry Potter franchise.

More recently, he was nominated for a BAFTA for his titular role in the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Darke, who was born in Michigan, is best known for playing Cindy Reston in the 2015 TV series Good Girl Revolt. She has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Dietland and Love & Mercy.