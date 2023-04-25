Menu

Crime

Man, woman charged after 2 people assaulted, forcibly confined in Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 2:57 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A man and woman have been charged after two people were forcibly confined and assaulted over the weekend in Oshawa, according to police.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday, at around 12:25 p.m., officers received a call from a victim who fled a home and reported being assaulted.

Police said officers attended an address in the Albert Street and First Avenue area.

Officers said a second victim was removed from the residence.

According to police, the two people had been at the residence since Friday and had allegedly been unable to leave. They were reportedly assaulted by the suspects.

“With assistance from the Tactical Support Unit and K9, two suspects were taken into custody later that evening,” police said in a news release. “Two additional suspects had fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

Police said a man and woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers said 36-year-old James Godfrey and 41-year-old Jessica Capesky from Oshawa were each charged with two counts of forcible confinement, assault and one count of possessing a prohibited weapon.

The accused were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

