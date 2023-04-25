Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 teens charged after stolen vehicle crashed in Oshawa

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 2:55 pm
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ontario on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ontario on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two teenagers have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m. officers saw a vehicle speeding around Renaissance Drive and Park Road South.

After an attempt to stop the vehicle, police said a chase was called off in the interests of safety.

Read more: 1 dead, another taken to trauma centre after Oshawa, Ont. crash

“Shortly after, officers located the vehicle which had crashed in the area of Cedar Street and Stone Street in Oshawa,” police said.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen and police said that those inside fled the scene. According to police, the driver and the passenger were arrested afterwards nearby.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old boy and girl were both arrested. The boy was charged with seven offences, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited device. Police said the girl was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been proven in court.

More on Crime
Oshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceStolen CardrpOshawa crashOshawa CollisionPark Road SouthRenaissance Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers