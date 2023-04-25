2 teens charged after stolen vehicle crashed in Oshawa

Two teenagers have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle in Oshawa, police say.
Durham Regional Police said that on Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m. officers saw a vehicle speeding around Renaissance Drive and Park Road South.
After an attempt to stop the vehicle, police said a chase was called off in the interests of safety.
“Shortly after, officers located the vehicle which had crashed in the area of Cedar Street and Stone Street in Oshawa,” police said.
The vehicle was allegedly stolen and police said that those inside fled the scene. According to police, the driver and the passenger were arrested afterwards nearby.
A 17-year-old boy and girl were both arrested. The boy was charged with seven offences, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited device. Police said the girl was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The charges have not been proven in court.
