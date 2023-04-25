Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2023 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Elver fishing season halted in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick'
Elver fishing season halted in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has halted elver fishing in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The season typically runs until late May or early June, but DFO says too many eels have already been caught this year. As Alicia Draus reports, the concerns go beyond conservation. – Apr 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government’s recent moratorium that closed the fishery.

The eels are sold for up to $5,000 a kilogram before being flown to Asia where they are grown for food.

The federal Fisheries Department closed the elver fishery for 45 days starting April 15 because of alleged poaching and reports of violence among baby eel fishers.

But Stanley King, owner of a licensed elver-fishing company, provided pictures of people allegedly fishing at night for baby eels — known as elvers — in Nova Scotia rivers despite the temporary ban.

Trending Now

He forwarded his photos to the federal Fisheries Department, which did not immediately return a request for comment from The Canadian Press.

King and eight other commercial licence holders are meeting with federal and officials and politicians to lobby against the moratorium.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.

More on Canada
elverselver fisherybaby eelElvers fisheryeel fisherieseel fisheryelver
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers