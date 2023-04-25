Vandal leaves costly mark on dozens of Kelowna businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly 30 businesses in Kelowna’s Pandosy Street neighbourhood fell victim to a vandal, who left a costly mark.

The first report of vandalism came Friday when the property manager of a business located in the 2600 Block of Pandosy Street reported someone had scratched some of the windows belonging to the business, RCMP said in a press release.

Two windows had been scratched or etched with a tool and in the shape of what appears to be a tag, according to the Mountie who took the call.

Soon after, the officer was sent to a business in the 2900 Block of Pandosy Street to deal with a similar complaint.

While en route to the second location, the officer observed the same tagging on multiple businesses in the area. It was determined that about 30 businesses had sustained similar damage.

“This is unacceptable and costly vandalism that can take a large financial toll on small businesses,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

“Officers will conduct an extensive video canvass to try and identify who is responsible, and most importantly charge them appropriately.”

The RCMP said they are looking for video from late April 20 to early April 22. Anyone with information can call 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-21153.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip crimestoppers.net