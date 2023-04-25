Menu

Crime

4th arrest in firearms seizure by Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 12:53 pm
Bancroft OPP seized guns and ammo from two residences on April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP seized guns and ammo from two residences on April 20, 2023. Bancroft OPP
A fourth person has been arrested after police seized firearms in Bancroft, Ont., last week.

Bancroft OPP say an investigation led to the seizure of 10 firearms, a crossbow and ammunition after search warrants were executed at two residences in the town on April 20.

The investigation initially led to the arrest of three Bancroft residents who faced charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm — including eight counts for one suspect.

On Tuesday, police said a fourth Bancroft resident has been charged as part of the investigation.

A 45-year-old man was charged with one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

All four have been released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on May 9.

