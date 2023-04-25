Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford muses about building school, community centre on Ontario Science Centre site

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2023 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Evaluating the proposed Ontario Science Centre move'
Evaluating the proposed Ontario Science Centre move
RELATED: Evaluating the proposed Ontario Science Centre move.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says the current east Toronto site of the Ontario Science Centre could eventually be used for a community centre or a school after the province moves the attraction to Ontario Place downtown.

Ford has previously mused about building housing on the site, but said today that he wants to work collaboratively with the city to build something “spectacular.”

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority owns much of the land at the current science centre site, with most of the rest owned by the city, and it says it has had no discussions with the province about a possible science centre relocation.

Read more: Secrecy surrounds Ontario Place redevelopment plans. What do we know?

Ford has dismissed the current science centre building as “run down,” and his infrastructure minister has said it is more cost effective to move the attraction to a redeveloped Ontario Place than rebuild it in its current location.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, the government has so far refused to release the business case that they say backs up that assertion.

Ford appeared to soften that stance today, saying he is “always going to be open” to releasing it.

More on Politics
Doug FordOntario PlaceONTARIO SCIENCE CENTREDon MillsTRCAOntario Attractionsontario science centre toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers