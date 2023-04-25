Ford muses about building school, community centre on Ontario Science Centre site

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says the current east Toronto site of the Ontario Science Centre could eventually be used for a community centre or a school after the province moves the attraction to Ontario Place downtown.

Ford has previously mused about building housing on the site, but said today that he wants to work collaboratively with the city to build something “spectacular.”

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority owns much of the land at the current science centre site, with most of the rest owned by the city, and it says it has had no discussions with the province about a possible science centre relocation.

Ford has dismissed the current science centre building as “run down,” and his infrastructure minister has said it is more cost effective to move the attraction to a redeveloped Ontario Place than rebuild it in its current location.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the government has so far refused to release the business case that they say backs up that assertion.

Ford appeared to soften that stance today, saying he is “always going to be open” to releasing it.