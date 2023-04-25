$20K in garden statues taken from Tiny Township home over winter

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are looking for a number of valuable bronze garden statues taken from a home in Tiny Township over winter.

Police say the victims returned to their home after being away for the colder months to find five bronze-coloured garden statues missing from their garden in a Cedar Ridge development.

The statues vary in size from 39 to 49 inches in height and weigh approximately 100 pounds each.

Police say the statues are made of bronze created from a process known as “lost wax casting” and have a value of approximately $20,000 in total.

“(They) are very sentimental to the owner who welcomes their safe return,” police said in a statement.

The statues are known as Wheelbarrow Boy, Hiker Boy, Miss Emily Reading, Hiker Girl, and Serene Man.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).