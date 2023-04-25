Menu

Crime

$20K in garden statues taken from Tiny Township home over winter

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 9:59 am
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the assistance of the community in locating a number of bronze garden statues that where taken from a residence in the Cedar Ridge development, Tiny Township over the recent winter months. View image in full screen
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the assistance of the community in locating a number of bronze garden statues that where taken from a residence in the Cedar Ridge development, Tiny Township over the recent winter months. Supplied by OPP
Southern Georgian Bay OPP are looking for a number of valuable bronze garden statues taken from a home in Tiny Township over winter.

Police say the victims returned to their home after being away for the colder months to find five bronze-coloured garden statues missing from their garden in a Cedar Ridge development.

The statues vary in size from 39 to 49 inches in height and weigh approximately 100 pounds each.

Police say the statues are made of bronze created from a process known as “lost wax casting” and have a value of approximately $20,000 in total.

“(They) are very sentimental to the owner who welcomes their safe return,” police said in a statement.

The statues are known as Wheelbarrow Boy, Hiker Boy, Miss Emily Reading, Hiker Girl, and Serene Man.

Pictures of stolen garden statues from Tiny Township home. View image in full screen
Pictures of stolen garden statues from Tiny Township home. Supplied by OPP
Picture of stolen garden statue from Tiny Township home. View image in full screen
Picture of stolen garden statue from Tiny Township home. Supplied by OPP

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

OPP, Ontario Provincial Police, Tiny Township, statue theft, Bronze statue theft, Cedar Ridge theft, Garden statue theft, Southern Georgian Bay OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

