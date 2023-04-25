London Calling: Tribes and “Hard Pill”

The members of Tribes, a band from London, have been AWOL since announcing a breakup in 2013. The problem was that their second album, Wish to Scream, didn’t perform as expected and they were dropped by Island Records. Being shown the door after working so hard was too much for the band to endure, so they called it quits.

Fast-forward to today and Tribes has been reconstituted with its four original members to release a new single called Hard Pill. If you miss the fuzzier elements of The Verve (think the first couple of albums), the floatiness of shoegaze, and the more soaring Oasis songs, you will adore this track. I rarely put a track on repeat, but I had to listen to this one at least four times in one sitting.

Bloody gorgeous, really. More material is on the way later this year.