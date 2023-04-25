Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

London Calling: Tribes and “Hard Pill”

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 25, 2023 8:57 am
London Calling: Tribes and “Hard Pill” - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The members of Tribes, a band from London, have been AWOL since announcing a breakup in 2013. The problem was that their second album, Wish to Scream, didn’t perform as expected and they were dropped by Island Records. Being shown the door after working so hard was too much for the band to endure, so they called it quits.

Fast-forward to today and Tribes has been reconstituted with its four original members to release a new single called Hard Pill. If you miss the fuzzier elements of The Verve (think the first couple of albums), the floatiness of shoegaze, and the more soaring Oasis songs, you will adore this track. I rarely put a track on repeat, but I had to listen to this one at least four times in one sitting.

Bloody gorgeous, really. More material is on the way later this year.

LondonUKSingleoasisBreakupThe Vervetribes
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers