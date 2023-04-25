Fire breaks out in Scarborough damaging two homes

Toronto Fire says a fire has been knocked down after it engulfed two homes in Scarborough on Monday night.
Firefighters were called to a home on Gristone Crescent, in the Finch and Morningside avenues area, just before 9 p.m.
Officials said firefighters arrived to a “full involved fire” at the home which then spread to a second home.
No injuries were reported. However, two children were taken to hospital as a precaution, they said.
All of the residents who were at the homes at the time of the fire had made it out before firefighters arrived. a Toronto Fire spokesperson said.
The fire had reached a third-alarm.
