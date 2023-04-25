Menu

Fire

Fire breaks out in Scarborough damaging two homes

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 6:33 am
Scene of the fire on Gristone Crescent in Scarborough on April 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Scene of the fire on Gristone Crescent in Scarborough on April 24, 2023. Global News
Toronto Fire says a fire has been knocked down after it engulfed two homes in Scarborough on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Gristone Crescent, in the Finch and Morningside avenues area, just before 9 p.m.

Officials said firefighters arrived to a “full involved fire” at the home which then spread to a second home.

No injuries were reported.  However, two children were taken to hospital as a precaution, they said.

All of the residents who were at the homes at the time of the fire had made it out before firefighters arrived. a Toronto Fire spokesperson said.

The fire had reached a third-alarm.

