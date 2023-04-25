Fire breaks out in Scarborough damaging two homes

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire says a fire has been knocked down after it engulfed two homes in Scarborough on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a home on Gristone Crescent, in the Finch and Morningside avenues area, just before 9 p.m.

Officials said firefighters arrived to a “full involved fire” at the home which then spread to a second home.

No injuries were reported. However, two children were taken to hospital as a precaution, they said.

All of the residents who were at the homes at the time of the fire had made it out before firefighters arrived. a Toronto Fire spokesperson said.

The fire had reached a third-alarm.

FIRE: (UPDATE)

Gristone Cres & Knowles Dr

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s – advised multiple homes caught on fire, fire has been extinguished

– @TorontoMedics have taken 2 children to hospital as a precaution

– ongoing investigation

– expect delays in the area#GO911371

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 25, 2023

Story continues below advertisement