Man in hospital after Toronto shooting reported near Jane and Finch

A man is in hospital after gunshots were heard in Toronto on Monday evening.

Toronto police said in a tweet that they were called to an area by Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue, after multiple people called to report gunshots.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took one person to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.