RCMP probe Lamborghini crash in North Vancouver after driver flees scene on foot

RCMP in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run crash involving a pricey supercar.

In a Monday media release, Mounties said they were called to the 4000-block of Highland Boulevard around 6 a.m. on Saturday, where someone crashed a Lamborghini into a retaining wall.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, then fled on foot before officers showed up.

Mounties said they’ve since identified the vehicle’s owner and are investigating the actions of the driver.

“The investigation is in its earliest stages and it’s very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release.

“We are looking for witnesses who were in the 4000 block of Highland Blvd at or around 6:00 am on April 22.”

Anyone who was in the area and saw someone walking away form the crash, or has security video shot in the area at the time, is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.