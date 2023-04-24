Menu

Crime

RCMP probe Lamborghini crash in North Vancouver after driver flees scene on foot

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 7:10 pm
Police want to speak with witnesses who saw someone walk away from this crash or who has security video shot nearby. View image in full screen
Police want to speak with witnesses who saw someone walk away from this crash or who has security video shot nearby. North Vancouver
RCMP in North Vancouver are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run crash involving a pricey supercar.

In a Monday media release, Mounties said they were called to the 4000-block of Highland Boulevard around 6 a.m. on Saturday, where someone crashed a Lamborghini into a retaining wall.

Read more: Snow. Vancouver. Lamborghini. ‘N’ sign. And other tales from a winter commute

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, then fled on foot before officers showed up.

Click to play video: 'Lamborghini in B.C. supercar rally involved in Sea to Sky crash'
Lamborghini in B.C. supercar rally involved in Sea to Sky crash

Mounties said they’ve since identified the vehicle’s owner and are investigating the actions of the driver.

“The investigation is in its earliest stages and it’s very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release.

Read more: These supercar drivers couldn’t wait to get to the track. Now they’ve lost their wheels

“We are looking for witnesses who were in the 4000 block of Highland Blvd at or around 6:00 am on April 22.”

Anyone who was in the area and saw someone walking away form the crash, or has security video shot in the area at the time, is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

